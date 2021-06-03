Willow Point suspends visitation due to COVID-19 outbreak

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County owned Willow Point Nursing Center has once again banned visitation after discovering a number of so-called breakthrough cases of vaccinated residents testing positive for COVID-19.

The nursing home had switched to outdoor visitation last week after one resident and an asymptomatic employee tested positive for the virus.

Further surveillance testing discovered 10 more residents with COVID, 8 of whom had been vaccinated.

However, county officials say none of them are exhibiting signs of illness.

The visitation restriction is expected to remain pending further testing.

Public health officials acknowledge that vaccinated people can still catch the virus, but the fact that they are not getting sick proves the vaccine works.