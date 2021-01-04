Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing begins COVID-19 vaccine distribution

VESTAL, NY – Yet another area nursing center has received its COVID-19 vaccinations, and wasted no time administering them.

Broome County owned Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Vestal received the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine over the weekend, and began the vaccination process Saturday.

That was the first of three clinic days, with all consenting residents and a third of the staff receiving the shots.

According to a news release, Willow Point Unit Clerk Kim Savage was the first to receive the vaccine, saying she was excited and that the vaccine will hopefully bring them one step closer to living a normal life again.

As of last Wednesday, Willow Point was listed as a coronavirus hot spot by the county along with United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus and Good Shepherd Fairview Home.