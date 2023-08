VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local nursing home is hosting a Spiedie Fest of its own this Friday.

Willow Point Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center is hosting their version of the Spiedie Fest on August 4 at 2 p.m. The festival will feature music, spiedies, and hot air balloon demonstrations, giving residents who are unable to attend Otsiningo Park the opportunity to join in on the fun.