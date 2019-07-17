1  of  2
Willow Point has been recognized for its improving service

Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center has been recognized for its improving service.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services improved the star rating for Willow Point from a one-star to a three-star facility. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid issues star ratings to every long-term care facility in the U.S that accepts Medicare and Medicaid. The rating is based on 3 components; health survey, staffing and quality measures. Nursing Home Administrator Ryan LeClair says the health survey is conducted annually by New York State and Willow Point’s most recent results were a big reason for the ratings bump.

“The community is starting to see a better reflection of the quality care we have here. It’s also a component when it comes to hospitals and they’re looking at referrals and who they’re going to recommend. They are more likely to partner up with a facility that has a higher rating because the idea is that it should be indicative of better outcomes.”

LaClair says Willow point has seen a variety of other big strides in multiple areas that also helped the ratings improvement including the new food options.

