BINGHAMTON, NY – A new chapter in the history of the Willow Point Nursing Home has begun with a new leader who says that everyone is now on the same page.

Adam Aranov took over as the Licensed Nursing Home Administrator at Willow Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center last month.

Aranov says it’s his first experience running a county-owned facility.

He says he was pleasantly surprised at the good morale he found among the staff and supervisors.

Aranov says that despite the challenges and anxiety surrounding the pandemic, Willow Point has an exceptional team committed to those they serve.

“The team here is dedicated to making sure that the residents get the quality care that they deserve, and they’re committed to doing the right thing by them. And every decision made here is made with the intention of being able to do just that,” says Aranov.

Aranov says the nursing home is working to fill the necessary staff positions in order to go from the current less than 200 residents to the full capacity of 300.

He says the supportive culture at Willow Point will go a long way toward recruiting licensed practical nurses and certified nursing assistants.

Aranov says current staffing levels are providing quality staffing ratios for the residents Willow Point does have.

He says the county is committed to filling and sustaining the facility.

“I’ve gotten nothing but support from the County Executive’s Office, from county legislators. Everything they’ve shown me is that they are dedicated. All the moves that they’ve been making shows they’re dedicated to getting Willow Point back on its own two feet. And they’re willing to do whatever it takes to take care of this facility,” says Aranov.

Aranov says he’d also like to see Willow Point move away from a reliance on staffing agencies to fill in the staffing gaps.

And he believes open communication is key when dealing with the home’s more than 215 employees.