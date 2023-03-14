HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Willie Nelson is bringing his “Outlaw Music Festival Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium this summer.

In celebration of his 90th birthday year, Nelson will be bringing his “2023 Outlaw Music Festival Tour” to Hersheypark Stadium on Friday, Aug. 4. Nelson will be performing alongside artists including: The Avett Brothers, Marcus King, Kathleen Edwards, Flatland Cavalry, and Particle Kid.

Courtesy of Live Nation

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more ticket information.

“I can’t wait to be on the road with the amazing group of artists joining us on this year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour,” Nelson said. “It is always a great day of music and fun with family, friends and the incredible fans, and even more special this year in celebration of my 90th birthday.”