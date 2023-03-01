BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – William Mattar law offices is kicking off its Safe Ride Home 4 St. Patrick’s Day campaign and giving away Uber Ride Discount Vouchers.

The vouchers are meant to help people get a safe ride home throughout the St. Patrick’s Day holiday season.

Vouchers are available for the first 1,000 people who register from now until March 16th.

You can register online at williammattar.com. Click on the Community page, then click on the Safe Ride Home 4 St. Patrick’s Day tab.

“Our hope is that by running Uber Ride Discount Voucher giveaways we will encourage people to create safe travelling plans for their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.” said William Mattar.

You must be 21 years of age or older to register.

William Mattar law offices represents individuals injured in motor vehicle accidents throughout New York State.