TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – There’s a new program aimed at getting people outside to appreciate nature while becoming more physically fit.

The Ross Park Zoo announced the Wild About Wellness initiative at Cutler Botanic Gardens today.

The program is a collaboration among several local organizations offering outdoor fitness and yoga classes in popular outdoor venues.

Classes will be lead by Synergy Athletics and Organic Yoga and held at the zoo, Cutler and the Waterman Center in Apalachin.

Chenango Point Cycles will also offer mountain biking experiences.

Evelyn Hale of the Ross Park Zoo is the program coordinator. She says the free classes will be offered 5 days a week at a variety of times during the day.

“For us at the zoo, we really want to connect people to our wild landscape. To get them to appreciate the beauty of the area and really tie into our conservation mission. So that’s what we’re focused on but obviously there are so many benefits to being outdoors for your physical health, your mental and emotional health.”

Hale says the classes are geared toward adults.

Another component of the program is a job-training opportunity teaching at-risk adults, such as those in recovery or formerly incarcerated, how to be fitness instructors.

Binghamton University’s Health and Wellness Studies Department will provide the training in conjunction with the American Council on Exercise.

Classes begin on Monday.

To register, go to rossparkzoo.org/wild/about/wellness.