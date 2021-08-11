“Why should I wear a mask if I’m vaccinated?” CDC guidelines for vaccinated people

NEW YORK – Broome County is currently a high risk area for spreading COVID-19.

There is no mask mandate for the area, but according to the CDC, even fully vaccinated people should mask up again if they are inside in areas of substantial and high transmission (which is currently most of the state).

Additionally, immunocompromised vaccinated people may choose to wear a mask regardless of the status of their county.

The CDC also recommends masks for teachers, staff and students in schools.

However…

According to County Executive Jason Garnar and the CDC, this is not like last winter.

There is no need for quarantining if you’re vaccinated (unless you’ve come in contact with an infected person, in which case you should be tested 3 to 5 days after exposure).

The CDC says you can still do most of the activities you did before the pandemic, just with a mask recommendation.

Only a small portion of vaccinated individuals end up contracting the disease, though you still can.

If contracted, there is still a chance of spreading it to others, which could be extremely dangerous if the household is immunocompromised or unvaccinated.

It’s still important to seek out COVID-19 testing if you experience COVID-19 symptoms.

Currently, 100,866 people in Broome County are fully vaccinated.