WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Several varieties of milk will be offered in school cafeterias once again with the support of Congressman Marc Molinaro.

On Thursday, the House voted to pass the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, allowing unflavored and flavored whole and 2% milk to be offered to school-aged children.

Molinaro sponsored this bill alongside fellow U.S Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, and Kim Schrier.

“I promised to open up markets for farmers, fight milk bans, and get nutritious dairy products back in schools – I delivered by working across party lines. This bipartisan bill will support our farmers and ensure children have access to a wider range of nutritious dairy options in schools,” said Molinaro.

Whole and 2% milks have been banned from federal school meal programs since 2012. The current law requires schools to offer only fat-free or low-fat milk and prohibits them from offering flavored milk unless it is fat-free.

According to the Journal of Dairy Science, the law has led to a severe decline in milk consumption among students in recent years due to limited choices. The Journal says this has resulted in children being deprived of essential nutrients and has restricted their access to healthy alternatives to sugary beverages.

Prior to the vote, Molinaro held farm bill listening sessions in Broome, Columbia, and Ulster Counties to collect feedback from the community. He says participants criticized the law for hurting dairy farmers and restricting the ability of students to choose a nutritious dairy product.