(WWTI) — Van Law Food Products Inc had issued a voluntary recall of their Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the product has been recalled because it may contain undeclared Soy and Wheat allergens. The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat.

The recall was made out of concern for those who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Soy or Wheat and could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. However, no illnesses related to the product have been reported.

The product was distributed in New York as well as Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Texas, and New Hampshire according to the FDA. The specific product that was recalled has the UPC code 99482-49028 is packed in 12-ounce glass bottles with a best by date of 11/17/22.

Consumers who purchased the product are advised to discard the product. Individuals can seek a refund from where they purchased the product with a valid receipt.