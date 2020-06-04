Whitney Point senior signs National Letter of Intent

WHITNEY POINT – While there have been no high school sports this spring, that didn’t stop one local student-athlete from making her college choice official.

Tori Petrie, a Whitney Point senior, signed her National Letter of Intent earlier to play lacrosse at St. Francis University.

Petrie held a Zoom conference to share the moment with friends and family.

The senior standout was a member of the Eagles lacrosse team since 2016, and won four state titles on the field hockey team.

Petrie became the first girl’s lacrosse player in Whitney Point history to sign for Division One women’s lacrosse.

After signing, Tori explained why St. Francis was right for her.

“I had already gone on so many other visits. Then, I got there, and I was just like, wow. I told my mom, who was with me, I just love it here. This is the perfect place. Then, everywhere I went, everywhere the other players and the coaches took me, there was nothing that I didn’t like about it. It just felt like home,” says Petrie.

Aside from her athletic accolades, Petrie will also be graduating with a 95.85 GPA, good for 7th in her class.

Tori plans to study occupational therapy at St. Francis.