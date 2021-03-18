Whitney Point Schools appoints new Superintendent

WHITNEY POINT, NY – After nine years, Whitney Point Central School District is appointing a new superintendent.

Jo-Ann Sexton has worked for the Whitney Point School District since 1989, but she hasn’t always lived there her whole life.

Growing up in New York City, Sexton says, gives her a special appreciation for upstate and rural areas.

Sexton started at the district as a counselor, then assistant principal, eventually working up to assistant superintendent and will now take over as superintendent.

“I work with an incredible group of educators here and the family support in our district is just truly wonderful. I think there’s a lot of work that we can do together, collaboratively to enhance the offerings and the programs that we have for our kids,” she said.

Sexton is actually still in school herself, getting her doctoral degree at BU.

She takes over the position in June.