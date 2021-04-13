Whitney Point Schools $2.7 million capital project

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Whitney Point schools are looking to improve their athletic facilities and STEAM classrooms through a proposed capital improvement project.

The 27.7 million dollar project is not expected to impact local taxes with over 3 quarters of the money coming from state aid.

The plan is to replace the existing football field with a multi-purpose artificial turf field, new restrooms and concessions and improvements to the pool.

Plus, new science, technology, engineering, art and math classrooms within the middle and high schools.

And there will be upgrades to security and visitor entrances at all district buildings and enhancements to the bus garage.

The project will be voted on along with the budget on May 18th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News