Whitney Point Schools $2.7 million capital project

WHITNEY POINT, NY – Whitney Point schools are looking to improve their athletic facilities and STEAM classrooms through a proposed capital improvement project.

The 27.7 million dollar project is not expected to impact local taxes with over 3 quarters of the money coming from state aid.

The plan is to replace the existing football field with a multi-purpose artificial turf field, new restrooms and concessions and improvements to the pool.

Plus, new science, technology, engineering, art and math classrooms within the middle and high schools.

And there will be upgrades to security and visitor entrances at all district buildings and enhancements to the bus garage.

The project will be voted on along with the budget on May 18th.