WHITNEY POINT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Whitney Point Central School District is inviting students and their families to join them for a summer concert event ahead of the 2023-24 school year.

On August 22, the district will be holding an outdoor concert featuring Jared Campbell. The show will take place at Dorchester Park near the South Pavillion at 6 p.m.

The event serves as an opportunity for students and staff to come celebrate the end of the summer with new and old friends as they prepare to go back to the classroom.

Those planning on joining are encouraged to bring a blanket, lawn chair, and picnic basket. For more information and updates on the concert, visit the district’s Facebook page Whitney Point Central School District.