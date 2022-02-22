WHITNEY POINT – Some concerned parents and community members are urging the Whitney Point school board to defy New York State and drop the mask mandate for students in the district.

More than 30 people lined Route 11 in Whitney Point this morning for an “Unmask our Kids” rally.

The protesters have been attending school board meetings where they say their please have been ignored by board members.

They say that masks are hindering their children’s psychological and physical wellbeing as well as disrupting the learning process.

Mia Bertoni’s son is in 3rd grade.

She says that with masks no longer required in most places, the ongoing mandate doesn’t make sense.

“My son deals with anxiety. He asks me every day, ‘Mom, why do I have to wear this? What’s the point of this? Why can I go to the grocery store and not wear a mask or a sporting event? Then why do I have to wear one in school?'” says Bertoni.

Bertoni says the protesters are ready to support the board should it defy the state and she encourages other school boards to do the same.

Another rally is planned for tomorrow outside the Broome County Fairgrounds from 1:30 to 3:30.

You can follow the group on Facebook at Unmask WPCSD.

The district did not provide a comment on the controversy.