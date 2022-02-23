WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is reporting a new Social Security Scam has recently been circulating in the area.

All official government business is conducted through the mail with proper documentation. No government agency will ever contact you via telephone or text and request personal information.

The Whitesboro Police Department suggests you ‘SLAM the SCAM’ by hanging up the phone when you receive these types of communications.

They also would like to remember the public to NEVER send any type of gift cards to anyone who contacts you on the phone for any reason, no matter how believable the story may be. Government agency accepts Amazon or Apple Gift Cards under any circumstances.

For more information and tips on SCAMS, you can visit https://www.ssa.gov/scam/

Be ‘S.C.A.M.’ smart:

* Stop and take a breath. Scammers will put you on the spot and make you feel rushed

* Collect your thoughts. If the call seems suspicious, it probably is

* Act swiftly, disengage the caller, and hang up the phone

* Make a report with local law enforcement