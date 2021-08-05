“Where Women Create” magazine signing

OWEGO, NY – You can celebrate the success of an Owego artist who turns found objects into art at Riverrow bookstore tomorrow.

Chris Knickerbocker is the owner and artist behind Old Souls Home Reincarnated.

In her studio, she takes random items and revamps them into home decor and objects of art.

She was recently featured in the magazine Where Women Create, a publication celebrating female artists and entrepreneurs.

Knickerbocker will be holding a magazine signing and says she hopes it will encourage other women to work toward their dreams.

“Once I retired I got to do it full time, and I just see and feel such happiness in my life, and I always encourage other women to put themselves first at least every now and then, and think about what is their dream if you believe, you can do it,” says Knickerbocker.

There are about 15 pages of her story, and artwork featured in the magazine.

The magazine signing takes place at the Riverrow bookstore in Owego tomorrow between 5 and 7.