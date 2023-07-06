This Aug. 12, 2020, image provided by Jessica Damiano shows a harvest of homegrown vegetables in Glen Head, N.Y. (Jessica Damiano via AP)

BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) In an effort to support local agriculture, Markets of Broome is inviting the community to indulge in fresh produce, artisanal goods, and other culinary treats from markets across the county.

Shopping local has a huge impact on the economy and buying straight from the source contributes to not only famers in our area, but the community overall. Shoppers are encouraged to join the markets this summer.

Market Schedule:

Broome County Regional Farmers Market, Binghamton – Saturdays, 9 am to 1 pm

Downtown Courtyard Market, Binghamton – Tuesdays, 4 pm to 7 pm

Little Italy Endicott Farmers Market, Endicott – Thursdays, 4 pm to 7 pm

Vestal Farmers Market, Vestal – Wednesdays and Saturdays, 9 am to 1 pm

Windsor Farmers Market, Windsor – Saturdays, 9 am to 2 pm

At the Markets of Broome, vendors accept Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks, Produce Rx checks, and EBT. Additionally, many vendors also offer credit card and Venmo payments.

For more information about Markets of Broome, click here.