(WIVT/WBGH) – If you’re a die-hard Swifitie, you know the greatest films of all time were never made. Now, Taylor Swift is changing that narrative.

Whether you’re in your Reputation era, Lover era, or now that it’s fall, your Evermore or Folkore eras, chances are you’ve been anxiously awaiting the release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” The two-and-a-half-hour concert film allows fans to experience the iconic once-in-a-lifetime Eras Tour from a new perspective. With yesterday’s early release of the film, Swifities can now break out their eras attire and head to participating theaters.

Now that Karma is the girl on the screen, NewsChannel 34 has compiled a list of locations across the Southern Tier showing the Eras Tour.

Theaters showing Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour by county

…Are you ready for it?

Broome County:

AMC Vestal Town Sqaure 9: AMC is hosting almost 20 showings of the film per day with times ranging from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit amctheatres.com. AMC is located at 2425 Vestal Parkway in Vestal.

Regal Binghamton: Regal is showing the film every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to approximately 10:10 p.m. each day. Visit regmovies.com to get your tickets. Regal is located at 900 Front Street in Binghamton.

Chemung County:

Regal Arnot Mall: Showtimes at this location are held all day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here. Regal is located at 3300 Chambers Road in Horseheads.

Cortland County:

Crown City Cinemas: Crown City Cinemas is hosting around five showings of the film each day starting at noon and ending at 8. Visit crowncitycinemas.com to purchase your tickets. Crown City Cinemas is located at 1130 NY-13 in Cortland.

Stuben County:

Spotlight Theaters: Spotlight Theaters will be showing the Eras Tour at 2 and 7 p.m. each day Click here to purchase tickets. Spotlight has a location at 88 Victory Highway in Painted Post and 191 Main Street in Hornell.

Tioga County:

Tioga Theater: Tioga Theater is hosting showings at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as well as afternoon showings on Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 4. Tickets can only be purchased in person at the theater. Visit tiogatheater.net for more information. Tioga Theater is located at 208 Main Street in Owego.

Tompkins County:

Regal Ithaca Mall: Showtimes at this location are held all day from 11:40 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit regmovies.com. Regal is located at 40 Catherwood Road in Ithaca.

Cinemapolis: Cinemapolis is showing the Eras Tour twice per day at 6 and 8:15 p.m. Visit cinemapolis.org to purchase tickets. Cinemapolis is located at 120 East Green Street in Ithaca.