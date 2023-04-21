BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s been feelin’ like summer lately in Binghamton, and that means golf season is in full swing.

Greater Binghamton is home to some beautiful golf courses that can challenge the best of the best.

There are so many places to choose from that sometimes it can be hard to decide where you want to go for a round.

I’m here to make your life easier. Here is a consolidated list, and some background information, on some of the notable courses in the area.

Get out there and enjoy!

En-Joie Golf Club

Background – The area’s top municipal course, located in Endicott. Home of the PGA Champion’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Play where the pros play.

The Links at Hiawatha Landing

Conklin Players Club

Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course

Endwell Greens Golf Course

Tall Pines Players Club

Ely Park Golf Course

Traditions at the Glen Golf Course

Golden Oak Golf Course

Belden Hill Golf Club

Genegantslet Golf Course

Afton Golf Course

Tioga Golf Club

Apalachin Golf Course

Chenango Commons Golf Course

*Notes – Maybe I missed a couple, but these are the courses I think of when I think Binghamton Golf. Private Clubs were not included.

*Key – More Advanced = some of the tougher, more prestigious courses in our area. Moderate = Get out there and play. Good for most decent golfers. Beginner = A good place to go if you’ve never golfed before (after the driving range of course).

