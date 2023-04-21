BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It’s been feelin’ like summer lately in Binghamton, and that means golf season is in full swing.
Greater Binghamton is home to some beautiful golf courses that can challenge the best of the best.
There are so many places to choose from that sometimes it can be hard to decide where you want to go for a round.
I’m here to make your life easier. Here is a consolidated list, and some background information, on some of the notable courses in the area.
Get out there and enjoy!
En-Joie Golf Club
- Background – The area’s top municipal course, located in Endicott. Home of the PGA Champion’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Play where the pros play.
- Par – 72, plays between 5,150 and 7,030 yards.
- Difficulty Level – More advanced
- Average Rates – Weekday $45, Weekend $59
- Address – 722 West Main Street, Endicott
- Pro Shop – 607-785-1661
- Website – https://enjoiegolf.com
The Links at Hiawatha Landing
- Background – New York State’s premier public, upscale links style golf course.
- Par – 72, plays between 5,101 and 7,104 yards
- Difficulty Level – More advanced
- Average Rates – Weekday $42, Weekend $54
- Address – 2350 Marshland Road, Apalachin
- Pro Shop – 607-687-6952
- Website – https://www.hiawathalinks.com
Conklin Players Club
- Background – One of New York’s finest public golf courses
- Par – 72, plays between 4,699 and 6,772 yards
- Difficulty Level – More advanced
- Average Rates – Weekday $58, Weekend $75
- Address – 1520 Conklin Road, Conklin
- Pro Shop – 607-775-3042
- Website – https://www.conklinplayers.com/index.shtml
Chenango Valley State Park Golf Course
- Background – A hidden gem. It offers players many challenges from tight, irrigated tree-lined fairways to rolling terrain, undulating greens, and difficult approach shots. One of the best state-run courses in NY. No better course around here for the price.
- Par – 72, plays between 5,279 and 6,478 years
- Difficulty Level – More advanced
- Average Rates – Weekday $22, Weekend $27
- Address – 153 State Park Road, Chenango Forks
- Pro Shop – 607-648-9700
- Website – https://parks.ny.gov/golf/20/details.aspx
Endwell Greens Golf Course
- Background – Picturesque 18-hole course located in the beautiful countryside near Binghamton
- Par – 72, plays between 5,036 and 7,021 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $36, Weekend $46
- Address – 3675 Sally Piper Road, Endwell
- Pro Shop – 607-785-4653
- Website – https://endwellgreens.com/
Tall Pines Players Club
- Background – Spectacular golf and dining in the Twin Tiers along the New York-Pennsylvania border. Shorter course, but still scenic and tricky.
- Par – 70, plays between 4,217 and 5,408 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $42, Weekend $48
- Address – 628 Kinney Road, Friendsville, PA
- Pro Shop – 570-553-4653
- Website – https://tallpinesplayersclubllc.com/
Ely Park Golf Course
- Background – Binghamton’s municipal course. Great views, intriguing holes.
- Par – 71, plays between 4,925 and 5,634 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $34, Weekend $39
- Address – 67 Ridge Street, Binghamton
- Pro Shop – 607-772-7231
- Website – https://www.golfelypark.com/
Traditions at the Glen Golf Course
- Background – Set on rolling hills along a wooded Glen with magnificent views overlooking the Susquehanna River. Former IBM Country Club course.
- Par – 70, plays between 4,926 and 6,292 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $30-$37, Weekend $42
- Address – 4101 Watson Boulevard, Johnson City
- Pro Shop – 607-797-2381
- Website – https://traditionshotelandspa.com/golf.html
Golden Oak Golf Course
- Background – A short, but challenging countryside course out in Windsor
- Par – 72, plays between 5,286 and 5,592 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $25, Weekend $28
- Address – 679 NY-79, Windsor
- Pro Shop – 607-655-3217
- Website – https://goldenoakgolfcourse.com/
Belden Hill Golf Club
- Background – An open, scenic course right off I-88 in Harpursville. Brand-new carts.
- Par – 70, plays between 4,237 and 5,592 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $30, Weekend $38
- Address – 1820 NYS Route 7, Harpursville
- Pro Shop –607-693-3257
- Website – https://beldenhillgolf.com/
Genegantslet Golf Course
- Background – Open, well-kept course off of State Highway 12 in Greene. Right on the Chenango River.
- Par – 71, plays between 4,716 and 6,321 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $36, Weekend $41
- Address – 686 State Highway 12, Greene
- Pro Shop – 607-656-8191
- Website – http://www.gennygolf.com/
Afton Golf Course
- Background – Nice course 23 miles from Binghamton. Established in 1959 it challenges the expert golfer but is “player friendly” to the beginner.
- Par – 72, plays between 4,835 and 6,268 yards
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $35, Weekend $40
- Address – 175 Afton Lake Road, Afton
- Pro Shop – 607-639-2454
- Website – https://www.aftongolf.com/
Tioga Golf Club
- Background – Located halfway between Elmira and Binghamton off Exit 62 Rte. I-86. Testy course on a hilly countryside landscape. Brand-new clubhouse – ran by Tioga Downs.
- Par – 71, plays at 6,080 yards and shorter
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $42, Weekend $48
- Address – 151 Ro-ki Boulevard, Nichols
- Pro Shop – 607-699-3881
- Website – https://tiogadowns.com/golfclub/
Apalachin Golf Course
- Background – Nestled in the mountain region bordering Pennsylvania. Fun course with nice views. Relaxed atmosphere.
- Par – 71, plays between 4,059 and 5,353
- Difficulty Level – Moderate
- Average Rates – Weekday $29, Weekend $38
- Address – 607 Apalachin Road, Apalachin
- Pro Shop – 607-625-2682
- Website – http://www.apalachingolfcourse.com/
Chenango Commons Golf Course
- Background – A short, 9-hole course right on the Chenango River. Good for a quick round or easy for beginners who are still learning.
- Par – 30, plays at 1,534 yards.
- Difficulty Level – Beginner
- Average Rates – $21 for 9, $31 to play it twice
- Address – 1 Kattelville Road, Binghamton
- Pro Shop – 607-648-2380
- Website – https://chenangocommonsgolf.com/rates/
*Notes – Maybe I missed a couple, but these are the courses I think of when I think Binghamton Golf. Private Clubs were not included.
*Key – More Advanced = some of the tougher, more prestigious courses in our area. Moderate = Get out there and play. Good for most decent golfers. Beginner = A good place to go if you’ve never golfed before (after the driving range of course).
Gallery