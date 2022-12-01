NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York’s annual statewide holiday donation drive to benefit families that could use a helping hand begins Thursday with a drop-off area at locations across the Empire State.

In the Southern Tier, donations can be dropped off at the Henderson-Smith Building in Hornell and the Binghamton State Office Building.

“This holiday season, I encourage all New Yorkers to come together to support families and children across the state who are in need,” Governor Hochul said. “New York’s Annual Toy and Coat Drive is a great opportunity to bring some much-needed joy and hope to our communities, and everyone with the means to do so can spread some holiday cheer by donating.”

Drop-off locations are available across the state for businesses and individuals to donate new unwrapped toys, coats and school supplies, which will be distributed to families in underserved communities.

The drop-off locations will collect donations through December 16.

The full list of locations includes:

Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan Street, Albany

Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany

Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany

Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany

Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Avenue, Albany

Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl Street, Albany

50 Wolf Road, Albany

625 Broadway, Albany

Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State Street, Albany

44 Holland Avenue, Albany

328 State Street, Schenectady

Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington Street, Syracuse

Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee Street, Utica

Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie

Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell

Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton

NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Road, Rochester

Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street, Oneonta

Electric Tower, 535 Washington Street, Buffalo

Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge

Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th Street, New York City

Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn

Packages ordered online can be shipped to the following location:

Empire State Plaza

P1 South Dock J

Albany, New York 12242

NYS Holiday Drive