Where can I get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in Broome County? List of testing sites and time it takes to get results

BROOME COUNTY – With cases of the virus going up, the need for COVID-19 testing is up once again.

Here is where you can get a test in the county:

CVS: Most CVS locations offer both testing and the vaccine. Testing results are usually available within 1 to 2 days (non-rapid) with an appointment required.

Quest Diagnostics: The Johnson City Clinic offers free diagnostic testing with results available in 1 to 2 days. Quest also offers antibody testing.

Walgreens, Main Street, Johnson City: This Walgreens locations offers free diagnostic testing with results available in 3 days. Vaccines also available.

Walgreens, Robinson Street, Binghamton: This location also offers free diagnostic testing with rapid results within 24 hours.

UHS Walk-in Vestal: This location offers non-rapid testing with results in 3 days.

Ascension Lourdes Vestal: Lourdes offers COVID-19 testing, but only if a Physician orders it. Antibody testing is also available.

Binghamton VA Clinic: The VA Clinic offers testing only for Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and meet CDC criteria for testing. Non-rapid results are available in 3-4 days.

Guthrie Vestal: Guthrie offers Physician ordered testing, non-rapid, with results in 3 days. Antibody testing is available.

Testing sites provided by NY.gov

