CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Winter knows how to pack a punch here in CNY and it’s not uncommon to see temperatures stay low into early spring. Though when exactly do we see our coldest days of the year? Well, actually now! Climatologically speaking, our coldest stretch is during the last few days of January with an average high temperature of just 29 degrees. Our average high temperature starts to slowly rise by the start of February.

This data uses new U.S. climate normals from the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) extending from 1991-2020. Compared to the 1981-2010 version of this map, there has been a small but noticeable shift where our coldest days are around 3–6 days later or more for much of the U.S. As the NCEI explains, “This is not surprising given that early winter warming is more pronounced than late winter warming between the new and previous Normals periods in this region.” For much of this week, however, we’ll be below average with highs in the teens and low 20s. You can click here to find out when CNY will break out of this cold weather pattern.