What’s happening at the New York State Fair on Friday, August 27

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday is Pride Day at the Fair. It’s an annual day to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

Because flags are at half staff, the Pride Flag will not be raised over the fairgrounds this year, but the annual dedication ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at the clock tower along Chevy Court.

A pride information fair will be held under the roof of the Chevy Court Pavilion starting at 11 and the Flower City Pride Band will perform at 4 p.m. inside the main gate.

Strawberry milk will be offered in the Milk Bar on Friday, adding some rainbow to the milk bar. And it’s still just a quarter a cup.

Melissa Etheridge will headline Pride Night at Chevy Park at 8 p.m. and the Latin band CNCO takes the Chevy Court stage at 7 p.m., making this the second fair with headline entertainment in Spanish.

Bruce Springsteen tribute band, Born To Run performs at Chevy Park at 2 p.m. and at the court, it’s Baltimore’s alt rockers Tionesta.

