ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fireworks are allowed to be sold in New York State, but only those in a specific category known as “sparkling devices.” However, some counties have prohibited the use and sale of these consumer fireworks.

Sparkling devices are ground-based or handheld devices that produce a shower of colored sparks or a colored flame, crackling or whistling noise, and smoke. New York State law requires that these sparkling devices must be handheld or mounted on a base or spike. They are also limited in sizes that range from one to 500 grams of pyrotechnic composition.

All other types of fireworks, including firecrackers, bottle rockets, roman candles, spinners, and aerial devices, are illegal statewide. According to the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, the sale and use of sparking devices are prohibited in:

Albany County

Bronx County

Columbia County

Kings County

Nassau County

New York County

Orange County (prohibited in Middletown and Newburgh only)

Queens County

Richmond County

Schenectady County

Suffolk County

Westchester County

Warren County used to allow the selling of fireworks. However, that local law was repealed during a public meeting in December 2021. The decision came after the county heard complaints and concerns from residents worried about the effects of the fireworks on military veterans, people experiencing PTSD, and pets sensitive to loud noise.

In the Capital Region, fireworks can be sold in Saratoga, Rensselaer, Fulton, Greene, Montgomery, Schoharie, Washington, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties. Before selling these sparking devices in New York, vendors need to apply for a Sparkling Devices Certification. The application can be found on the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website.

There are three different permit types for fireworks vendors: Manufacturer, Distributor, or Wholesaler, Permanent Retailer, and Temporary Retailer. Permanent retailers include stores such as Walmart or Hannaford, while temporary retailers include pop-up tents or stands.

According to New York State law, the sale of sparking devices by certified permanent and specialty retailers can only happen from June 1 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2. The sale of sparking devices by certified temporary retailers can only happen from June 20 to July 5 and December 26 to January 2.

You can view the full list of registered vendors in New York State, along with their locations, below: