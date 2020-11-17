What to watch: NBC announces its first list of holiday specials

(NBC/WCMH) – Mark your calendars, NBC is sledding into the holiday season with a lineup full of holiday specials.

The NBC holiday schedule is full of beloved seasonal favorites as well as first-time specials.

See below for a list of holiday specials and series through Jan. 1, 2021. More will be announced in the days and weeks ahead.

The Croods Saturday, Nov. 21, 8-10 p.m. Featuring the voices of Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone, this family-friendly adventure film about a caveman family was a worldwide box office hit.



A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special Wednesday, Nov. 25, 9-11 p.m. Many of the Thanksgiving-themed sketches over the course of “SNL’s” illustrious 46-season history will delight audiences.

The 94 th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday, Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-noon (repeat at 2 p.m.) The tradition continues with a reimagined celebration that will safely bring the magic of the parade to Herald Square with giant floats and Broadway performers as families watch from the comfort of their homes.

The National Dog Show Thursday, Nov. 26, 12-2 p.m. (repeat Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.) Man’s best friend gets the spotlight as over 175 breeds will compete in the annual canine competition.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Friday, Nov. 27, 8-8:30 p.m. (repeat Dec. 25, 8 p.m.) The iconic 1966 cartoon features the voice of Boris Karloff as the Grinch.

A Minions Holiday Special Friday, Nov. 27, 8:30-9 p.m. Illumination presents four new mini-movie escapades along with special guest appearances from some of Illumination’s beloved characters from their “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Sing” franchises.

88 th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center Wednesday, Dec. 2, 8-10 p.m. For eight decades the tree-lighting ceremony has been one of the iconic New York City holiday moments with millions watching across the country in the comfort and safety of their homes.

Radio City Christmas Spectacular Wednesday, Dec. 2, 10-11 p.m. The world-famous Rockettes perform in the celebrated show that has become a staple of the holiday season at the iconic Rockefeller Center venue.

The Voice Holiday Celebration Thursday, Dec. 3, 8-9 p.m. (repeat Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 8 p.m.) An array of “Voice” coaches past and present, some music superstars and many beloved artists from the “Voice” family perform holiday classics and popular modern favorites. Plus, Season 19 coaches, Blake, Kelly, John and Gwen share some of their favorite holiday traditions and memories.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8-10 p.m. (repeat Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.) Matthew Morrison will star as the curmudgeonly creature in a stage production from London’s Troubadour Theatre.

