What to do in the Binghamton area for 4th of July weekend

BINGHAMTON, NY – After a year of social distancing and cancelled, postponed, or altered public events, the 4th of July is offering a lot of public gatherings and celebrations.

The 4th of July Extravaganza at Highland Park will feature much of its traditional attractions, including food vendors, arts & crafts, a chicken BBQ, an RC racetrack, the Roos Park Zoomobile, & more. Live entertainment will include the Maine Community Band, The Scott Freeman Band, Remnant and Two Dollar Pistol. Fireworks are set to launch at 9:30 pm with a rain date of Monday, July 5th.

Saturday, July 3rd is the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open Family Fun Night. Free to the public, the movie “The Sandlot” will play at 8 pm on the Jumbotron, with a fireworks show beginning at 9:40 pm. No registration is necessary, and the DSGO says that concession prices will be “thrown back to 1971”.

On the morning of July 4th, the Binghamton German Club’s Breakfast in the Woods will take place beginning at 8 am until 11 am. The event will feature a breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, bread, orange juice and coffee. Live entertainment will be performed by Jude and the Polka Jets. There is a $10 entry fee, $5 for kids under 10. The breakfast is located at 218 Loughlin Rd, Binghamton, NY.

In Tioga County fireworks will launch on Friday, July 2nd from Ives Run beginning at 9 pm. Admission for the fireworks at Ives Run is free but donations are appreciated. Guests can watch at 710 Ives Run Lane in Tioga.

Candor will also continue its slate of July 4th celebrations, featuring fireworks on Friday, July 2nd, a parade and chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 3rd, and a horse pull on July 4th. Other attractions will be present each day.

Taking place on the 5th of July, the July 4th Celebration in Montrose, PA will feature a parade, pancake breakfast, food trucks, chicken BBQ, and a parade. The night before, on July 4th, there will be fireworks launched at dusk from the Montrose Area School District.

In downtown Sayre with music from 95.3 FM The Bridge, fireworks will be launched on July 3 at 9:30 p.m.. Donations for the fireworks can be dropped off at Sayre Borough Hall at 110 W. Packer Ave.