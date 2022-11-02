SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It may seem easiest to throw away your jack o’ lantern as soon as Halloween has passed but did you know there are other options? Here are a few things you can do with your leftover pumpkins, be they gutted or intact.

A quick note: these mostly apply to pumpkins that are not painted. If you painted your pumpkin, be careful to not consume any paint or feed it to any animals. When in doubt, throw it out.

Leave the pumpkins out for the critters

This is the easiest thing to do. If you live in an area where there are birds, deer or other wildlife, many will recommend you leave your pumpkins out for them to eat. Pumpkins aren’t dangerous for animals to eat, so feel free to let nature do what it does best.

Make stock out of the guts

If your pumpkin is still whole, you can cut it open and use the guts to make a broth for soup. This recipe from “Busted Button” will show you not only how to create a delicious broth, but some recipes your pumpkin stock can be used for.

Use the seeds for roasting

Maybe you saved those pumpkin seeds but aren’t sure what to do with them. Here’s a recipe from Jessica Gavin showing just how to roast pumpkin seeds into a delicious treat.

Looking for a more dessert-themed dish? This recipe from “Joy Food Sunshine” is for cinnamon sugar pumpkin seeds.

Compost it

Maybe you have a compost pile and you’re wondering if you can throw your pumpkin in there. This post Kristina at “Fork In The Road” will tell you all you need to know about pumpkin composting.