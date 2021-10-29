Westside home goes all out for Halloween

BINGHAMTON, NY- A Westside couple is at it again, decking out their Binghamton home inside and out for Halloween.

Crystal Sackett has been going all out for the haunted holiday for the past 30 years, choosing a different theme each year for her inside decorations.

This year, it’s Victorian funeral parlor, complete with a corpse in a coffin, an embalming table and plenty of old photographs of spooky relatives.

Sackett says it’s a year-round effort.

“I start planning for next Halloween usually the day after Halloween. So, I always know my theme for the next year, usually 2 years out, I know my theme so that I can look for the stuff. Because you can’t just go down to WalMart and buy what you need,” says Sackett.

Sackett and her husband Michael also host a “gory dinner” on Halloween night for friends and family.

Michael, who owns and operates Rent-A-Chef, prepares a meal within a skeleton using black stringy pulled pork, beans and other tasty food made to look like something else.

Sackett says they even invite some young neighborhood trick-or-treaters inside to take a look.

