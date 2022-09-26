BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton youth have a new place to play, hang out and get some help with school work.

The Westside Community Gym is opening today inside of Tabernacle United Methodist Church at 82 Main Street.

It’s open to kids ages 8 to 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The children will be divided into 2 age groups, 8 to 11 and 12 to 16 and each day will start with a Power Hour of snacks and homework help.

After that, the kids can play basketball and other games, or work on arts and crafts projects.

Church Council member Eileen Diaz says the congregation at Tabernacle has spent a lot of time preparing for this.

“It represents a lot of work, it represents a lot of people’s hopes and dreams. We want to reach out to the community, we want kids to have the opportunity to show up and have a good time, feel supported, safe environment, feel loved.”

Tabernacle received a roughly $35,000 Small Community Grant from Broome County as well as support from the Gouldin family.

The money went to renovating the gym with a new floor, ceiling and lighting.

It’s also paying the salary of a coordinator to run the program.

Kids can scan a QR code to sign into the free program or register ahead of time by calling 723-8983.

The church is also seeking volunteers and donations to support the community gym.