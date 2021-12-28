WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a man has been arrested on several felony charges for allegedly threatening is girlfriends’ life at gunpoint.

Around 6:00pm on Monday December 27th, OCSO deputies received a call regarding a domestic dispute taking place at a residence on West South Street in Westmoreland. Upon arrival, they learned that 87-year-old Crawford Lewis of Westmoreland allegedly “restrained his girlfriend and threatened to shoot her with a handgun” – Investigator Rick Stanek with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

The OCSO Criminal Investigations Unit and the Identification Unit were then called in for further assistance and Lewis was arrested for the following:

Menacing in the Second Degree (Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Forth Degree (Misdemeanor)

Two Felony charges of Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree (Class E Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class C Felony)

Lewis has been arraigned and committed to Oneida County Jail on $20,000 cash bail and $40,000 bond. An order of protection will be issued on behalf of the victim.