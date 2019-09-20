Western Broome Boys and Girls Club building gets leased

ENDICOTT N.Y -The county has its first new tenant as it looks to return services to the former Boys and Girl’s Club of Western Broome building.

The Urban League of Broome County plans to move their administrative offices and ATTAIN Lab, and other programs to Endicott.

The county legislature recently approved a lease agreement in which the county will pay one dollar per month for up to 6 months.

Broome will cover the utilities and security for the facility while a new owner is sought.

Meanwhile, the county is speaking with other organizations about offering services and programs that benefit kids, seniors and families over the long term.