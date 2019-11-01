Westbound lane of Old Vestal Road reopens

VESTAL, N.Y. – It’s not often that you see a ribbon cutting for a single lane of roadway.

But that was the case this morning as Broome County and Town of Vestal officials celebrated the reopening of the westbound lane of Old Vestal Road.

The lane had been closed for three and a half years to accommodate construction equipment for the massive renovation project at the Joint Sewage Treatment Plant.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, who issued an order demanding the county road be reopened, says that single lane means a lot to nearby residents and business owners.

“Just seeing local businesses here, listening to people who live on the road, we’ve heard probably hundreds of comments from people who have been inconvenienced, social media, people calling our office. It’s a great day for Vestal, a great day for Broome County that we were able to open this very, very important road,” he says.

Garnar says the portion of Old Vestal was closed two years longer than originally planned.