BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re just days away from turkey day, but Binghamton’s West Middle School couldn’t wait any longer and held its own Thanksgiving dinner for the 6th graders.

Roughly 140 6th graders gathered in the upstairs hallway.

The students helped with setting up all of the tables, placemats, and silverware.

Students got to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, including turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and of course, apple and pumpkin pie for dessert.

Ty Miller, a 6th grader at the middle school, says that events like this show the students how much the staff cares for them, plus it prepares them for the real deal on Thursday.

6th Grader at West Middle School Ty Miller says, “A lot of socialization, we’re all talking with each other and we’re hearing about everybody else’s thoughts, talking about what we’re going to do on Thanksgiving break. There’s a lot of food as well, like you said, getting our stomachs ready.”

County Executive Jason Garnar and Senator Fred Akshar were in attendance and serving up the plates, while many of the teachers and faculty ate alongside the kids.

One teacher says that there are some students who do not get to have a Thanksgiving dinner with their family, and that they look forward to this.