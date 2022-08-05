BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re ending the week and going into the weekend still warm, very muggy, and unsettled. While we get some much-needed rain at times, the air will feel quite soupy.

A weakening cold front will stay close by Friday and into the weekend to keep the threat of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

It also stays quite muggy with high dew points. With so much moisture in the air, expect occasional downpours from time to time, also plenty of rain-free time to enjoy outdoor activities like the pool or going down to Spiedie Fest. However, the threat of any rain or storms could put a damper on any balloon launches going on this weekend.

Temperatures will also remain in the 80s to near 90 Friday and through the weekend.

A more defined cold front slowly passes by Monday, so expect a higher chance of rain and storms to start off next week. Temperatures will start to come down a little bit mid-next week and feel more seasonable.

Friday: Warm and muggy. Afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday Night: Scattered thunderstorms with some areas of fog. Warm and muggy. Lows around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Few showers linger, then some sun. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.