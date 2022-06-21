BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Summer is officially here! It started at 5:14 this morning.

And, depending on where you live, you could have some warm and humid weather today. Anyone west of I-81 will likely reach 80 or higher by the afternoon. However, if you live east of I-81 you will be much cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s. That is because a warm front will split the state in half between the warmer and the cooler air.

This warm front also brings rain back to the area. The warm front slides east of I-81 where most of the rain and storms will be the remainder of the day, hence the cooler weather.

It appears there’s a better chance of some showers and a few storms late Tuesday night thanks to the stalled out warm front. It’s a very mild and somewhat muggy night too with lows dropping into the 60s.

Some showers and a few storms look to be even more likely Wednesday thanks to a cold/occluded front moving in from the northwest. It’s likely a muggy and possibly warmer day too with highs in the low 80s at least, higher if there’s any kind of appreciable sun.

Severe storm threat right now looks to be low with the best chance of severe storms just south and west closer to Elmira and into Pennsylvania where the core of the heat and humidity will be. However, any showers and storms that do develop will probably be slow movers into the evening and may very well produce heavy rain in a short period of time possibly leading to some localized flooding.

Tuesday (Summer Begins 5:14am): Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs range from the low 70s east of I-81 to the upper 70s/low 80s west of I-81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph..

Tuesday Night: Some extra clouds. Few showers possible Lows in the lower 60s. Wind: Light SE.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Muggy. Highs near 80.

Thursday: Chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Chance of showers and cooler. High mid 70s.