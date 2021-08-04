Welcome Back to the Ballpark Night with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY- Tonight Senator Fred Akshar will join YES Safe Choices, Lourdes Hospital and the Rumble Ponies to host a special double-header event at Mirabito Stadium.

This is a free event sponsored by YES Safe Choices where families, local nonprofit and community organizations can request tickets to enjoy the double header against the Portland Sea Dogs.

This year nearly 3,000 free tickets were requested and distributed to local families and community organizations.

The event begins at 5:30 at Mirabito Stadium.