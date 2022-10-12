BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This weekend, 49 veterans from all around the Twin Tiers will take a trip to Washington, D.C. through the Twin Tiers Honor Flight, a non-profit organization which honors America’s veterans with trips to see their war memorials in Washington, D.C.

On this trip, Twin Tiers area veterans will visit the Vietnam Wall, Korean War Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, World War II Memorial, and Airforce Memorial, along with other sights including the Arlington National Cemetery.

The Twin Tiers Honor Flight says, “Sadly, many of the veterans who will be taking this trip didn’t receive a hero’s welcome home when they returned from service so many years ago and so, we would like to encourage you to carve out a little bit of your time during the evening of Sunday, October 16th, to welcome these veterans home.”

The veterans will return to SUNY Broome Community College at roughly 6 p.m. Those planning to attend should arrive at 5:45.

People are welcome to come clap and cheer as these veterans return home from their trip as a way to let them know how much our community appreciates their sacrifices.

Attendees are welcome to wear patriotic-colored clothing, bring American flags to wave, and make homemade signs if they’d like.

Kids are strongly encouraged to attend.