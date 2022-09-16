SUNBURY, Pa. (WHTM) — Weis Markets is now offering doses of the Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

The single-dose Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent vaccine is available to those ages 12 and older at least two months after they have completed primary vaccination or received a booster dose, according to the release, The Moderna vaccine is available for those who are 18 and older at least two months after their primary vaccine of a booster dose.

“Vaccines continue to be our best tool for preventing the most serious health outcomes associated with COVID-19 infections,” Rick Seipp, Weis Markets’ Vice President of Pharmacy said. “The latest vaccines have been formulated to provide protection against the omicron variant ahead of an anticipated spike in infections in the fall and winter months.”

There is no charge to customers who want a COVID-19 immunization. A full list of Weis pharmacies administering the latest COVID boosters is available here and appointments can be made by clicking the previous link.

Appointment sign-ups are available one day prior to the immunization appointment. Walk-in appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition, rapid, at-home COVID-19 antigen tests are in stock at Weis Markets stores.