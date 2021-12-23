BINGHAMTON, NY – Local grocery store shoppers have stepped up in a big way to assist the hungry this year.

Weis Markets announced that its Fight Hunger campaign generated a $65,000 donation to CHOW.

The money was raised through one, three, five and ten dollar donations made by customers at the checkouts of all of the Southern Tier Weis locations.

A check presentation was made recently at the Weis on Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

Its manager Denny Simonds says the amount is impressive.

“As a company, to be able to raise sixty-five K for the communities that we serve is outstanding. It gives people a lot of food to put on their table in their times of need. This year hasn’t always been an easy one,” he said.

Weis also rounds up the number with a donation of its own.

This is the fourteenth year of the Fight Hunger campaign which ran for a total of twelve weeks this year.