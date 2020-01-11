FBI is trying to catch a “bad wig bandit” in North Carolina

Weird
Posted: / Updated:

This photo combo provided by the FBI shows a person of interests in connection of bank robberies in in North Carolina. The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina. The FBI said in a statement on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area. (FBI via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI is asking the public’s help in catching a so-called “bad wig bandit” who’s been robbing banks in North Carolina.

The FBI said in a statement on Thursday that the suspect wore a different wig during each heist in the Charlotte area.

One wig was blonde. Another was black. The third was red.

The FBI said he robbed a BB&T in Huntersville on Dec. 13. He then robbed two banks on Jan. 7. The first was a New Horizon Bank in Belmont. The second was a Wells Fargo in Gastonia.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Greek Peak 8 Pack

Buy the Greek Peak 8 Pack Now