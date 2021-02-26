Wegmans to offer vaccine to 65 and older community

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Wegmans is now offering the COVID vaccine to those who qualify.

The supermarket chain is administering the vaccine across the state to those who are 65 years of age or older as well as Wegmans pharmacy employees.

This includes the Wegmans in Johnson City, as well as all locations across western New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, and parts of New York City and Virginia.

As of now, all available appointments have been filled.

However, once appointments become available, and if you are eligible, you can go online to register at wegmans.com/pharmacy, or call 800-207-6099.