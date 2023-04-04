ROCHESTER, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Wegmans has been recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® as one of the 2023 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For.

This is Wegmans 26th time being named to the list, this year coming in at #4.

To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place to Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 employees.

Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for workers, which were validated against employee survey responses.

Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“We continue to believe we can only be a great place to shop if we are a great place to work,” says Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets. “The values we share across our company are demonstrated in the way our employees care for each other, our customers, and our community. We are so grateful for everyone’s dedication to making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all, and we celebrate this honor together.”

In 2022, Wegmans also ranked as a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace for Women, and was ranked #1 on the Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail list. In addition, they were named to the PEOPLE Companies That Care list.

View the full top 100 here.