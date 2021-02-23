Wegmans checks out hunger

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Wegmans is giving customers an easy opportunity to fight hunger in our community.

The Check Out Hunger event, running until March 13, allows customers the simple option to give a small donation to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier when checking out.

Donations can be made for $2, $3, and $5, or for whatever amount the customer chooses, along with an option to round up to the nearest dollar on your total.

Ben Wilcox, Front End Manager of the Johnson City Wegmans says they wanted to make it as easy as possible to give back.

“Everything is all local all the donations stay local – it’s to help out our neighbors right we can all see in this time of need just the pain that some people are going through. This is an easy way,” says Wilcox.

According to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 1 in 8 individuals and 1 in 5 children in the area are at risk of hunger.

Wilcox says just one dollar can help provide three meals to a member of our community, and that he gets excited by the opportunity to raise money for those in need locally.

You can also give to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier directly through their website, foodbankst.org.