JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Wegmans announced that a recent food drive raised more than 600,000 meals for people in need.

Wegmans’ Check Out Hunger initiative has been running for 30 years and in that time, has raised over 1 point 8 million dollars.

This year’s campaign ran from October 25th through November 29th across all Wegmans locations in the Southern Tier including Corning, Elmira, Hornell, Ithaca, and Johnson City.

The money raised in this year’s drive was donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

To celebrate, representatives from the Food Bank visited each store in the region to thank each stores’ golden cashier, which is the cashier that raised the most money.