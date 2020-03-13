Wegmans changing hours temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Wegmans updated its response to COVID-19 on Friday.
The company is temporarily changing its hours of operation.
All stores here in New York State, besides Brooklyn, and in Erie, Pennsylvania will open from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m.
Stores will use the additional overnight hours to clean and restock products.
Wegmans says it’s continuing to take additional measures to ensure health and safety like adding additional hand sanitizer stations and restricting the use of reusable cups to the self-serve coffee bar, only.
It’s also still limiting the purchase of some products:
Limit of 4 each per order
- Wegmans purified, distilled, and spring water, 1 gallon
Limit of 3 each per order
- Hand sanitizer
- Rubbing alcohol
- Alcohol wipes and prep pads
- Hydrogen peroxide
Limit of 2 each per order
- All Wegmans disinfecting wipes, 75 count
- All Clorox disinfecting wipes
- All Lysol disinfecting wipes
- Wegmans towelettes, 40 count
- Wegmans water, 35 and 24 packs
Limit of 1 each per order
- Wegmans bath tissue, family pack
- Wegmans soft bath tissue, family pack