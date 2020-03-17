Wegmans changes hours again in response to COVID-19 outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is temporarily changing its store hours of operations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
All Wegmans stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The new store hours come just four days removed from Wegmans announcing it would change its hours to 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. each day.
Wegmans is also temporarily closing:
- All Market Café seating areas
- All in-store Pubs
- Select Burger Bars
- Amore
- Next Door
Purchasing limits continue for select items at the grocery chain.
There is currently a two item purchase limit on:
- Baby Wipes
- Baby Medication
- Diapers
- Packaged Breads & Rolls
- Bleach, Laundry Boosters & Pre-treaters
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Household Cleaners
- Eggs
- Milk, Buttermilk & Milk Substitutes
- Frozen Vegetables
- Boxed Cereal
- Canned & Packaged Fruit
- Canned Meat & Beans
- Canned Seafood
- Canned Vegetables
- Flour or Corn Meal
- Hot Cereal
- Juices
- Packaged Dinners & Entrees
- Packaged Milk
- Packaged Pasta
- Pasta Sauce
- Peanut & Other Nut Butters
- Rice
- Soups
- Sugar, Sugar Substitutes & Corn Syrup
- Water
- Allergy Medications
- Anti-Bacterial Hand Soaps
- Blood Pressure Monitors, Health Trackers, Thermometers, Vaporizers, and Humidifiers
- Cold & Sinus Items
- Cotton Balls, Pads & Swabs
- Feminine Hygiene Items
- First Aid Items
- Hand Sanitizers
- Herbal Supplements
- Homeopathic Items
- Incontinence Items
- Mouthwash
- Nutritional Meal Replacements (bars, shakes, powders)
- Pain Relief Items
- Shaving Items
- Sports Medicine Items
- Stomach Relief Items
- Toothpaste
- Vitamins
- Bacon
- Beef
- Chicken
- Ground Meat
- Ham
- Lamb
- Pork
- Sausage
- Turkey
- Veal
- Bath Tissue
- Facial Tissue
- Paper Towels
- Bananas (bunches)
- Grapes
- Carrots
- Potatoes
