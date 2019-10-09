Wegmans being sued over vanilla ice cream

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Wegmans customers are suing the grocery chain over ice cream. Their class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court.

It says Wegmans is misleading customers over how much vanilla is in their vanilla ice cream.

The lawsuit says in some cases no vanilla or vanilla extract is used in the ice cream.

In a statement released to News 4 Wegmans says, “We take great pride in the quality of all of our Wegmans Brand products. We believe that the labeling of our ice cream fully complies with all regulations and industry standards, and is not misleading in any way.“