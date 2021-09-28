Wegmans and Price Chopper begin distributing booster shots for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Now that Pfizer has approved vaccine boosters for some vaccinated people, two local pharmacies have announced they’ve started giving doses.

Price Chopper has begin the process of booster shots at some of their pharmacies they announced Monday evening.

This follows the Wegmans announcement from yesterday as well.

All Wegmans locations will be giving the shots, and an appointment is required.

Currently boosters can be given to people 65 or older, residents in long term care facilities, people over 18 who are in high risk environments and people who are over 18 with underlying medical conditions.

Boosters are currently for those who have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.